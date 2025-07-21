Advertisement

CTP Team has successfully designed and delivered an air emissions control system and a heat exchanger to the Calatagan plant (San Miguel), a greenfield cement project built from the ground up.

This EP (Engineering and Procurement) supply reinforces CTP Team’s commitment to environmental responsibility, helping reduce emissions and improve air quality. The Philippines continues to invest in cleaner technologies, and the company says it is honoured to contribute to this important mission toward a more sustainable future.

The project involved the installation of one new fabric filters, one heat exchanger with a total filter area measuring 19,109m2 and the use of SWAP Technology to minimise energy consumption.