Located in Santa Margarida i els Monjos, west of Barcelona, the “Els Monjos” plant has been in operation since 1902 and is part of the Cementos Portland Valderrivas Group, a company whose own origins date back to 1903. Comprising of an integrated quarry and extensive production infrastructure the facility has a production capacity of 2Mtpa of cement, with 1.8Mtpa of clinker.

The plant, which operates using the dry process, is equipped with two main kilns, three raw material mills, three cement mills and modern bagging lines. It produces a comprehensive range of cement types (CEM I, II, and IV), including high-performance products such as CEM I 52.5 R SR5, designed for demanding construction applications.

As well as being registered under EMAS and ISO 14001-certified, since April 2024 the plant has been undertaking a EUR33.5m strategic decarbonisation initiative. The project includes a new high-efficiency grate cooler to improve thermal performance and clinker quality, as well as a Syngas gasification plant to convert waste and biomass into alternative fuel. This forward-looking project is central to the plant’s CO2 reduction strategy with completion scheduled for November 2025.

The “Els Monjos” plant’s cement has been central to many major infrastructure developments, including the Barcelona Sagrera and Girona AVE high-speed rail stations, the Segarra-Garrigues water channel, and Line 9 of the Barcelona underground.

Registered delegates attending Cemtech Europe 2025 will have the opportunity to visit the plant on 1 October.