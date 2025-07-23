Advertisement

The Taiwanese Ministry of Finance's (MOF) customs administration says that it will impose an anti-dumping duty on Portland cement and clinker from Vietnam for five years beginning 28 July.

In a news release, the agency said that cement products imported from Long Son Company Ltd and its affiliate, Long Son Industrials Co Ltd, will face a tariff rate of 13.59 per cent.

Thang Long Cement JSC will be taxed at 19.25 per cent, while Vissai Ninh Binh JSC, Xuan Thanh Cement JSC, and Vicem Ha Tien Cement JSC - Vicem Ha Tien Cement Sales & Services Enterprise will be subject to a 14.82 per cent rate. All other Vietnamese manufacturers and exporters will be taxed at 23.2 per cent.

The decision was jointly finalised by the MOF and the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA), confirming that the Vietnamese companies had engaged in dumping and caused substantial harm to local Taiwanese producers, the administration said.

The MOEA also found no sufficient evidence indicating that the duties would have a markedly negative impact on Vietnam's overall economic benefits, according to the agency's release. To qualify for the individual duty rates, Taiwanese importers must submit documentation identifying the exporter or manufacturer for customs review, the agency said. Otherwise, the highest specified rate will apply.

An investigation on Vietnamese cement dumping was launched in August 2024, after the Taiwan Cement Industry Association applied for anti-dumping duties, citing suspected dumping and harm to domestic industries.