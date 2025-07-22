Advertisement

Peruvian cement producer Cementos Pacasmayo reported a 5.9 per cent uptick in revenue to PEN484.1m (US$136.1m) in the second quarter of 2025, when compared with PEN457.1m in the 2Q24. Sales volumes picked up by 7.1 per cent, which the company attributed to improved demand for bagged cement as well as an increase in sales to infrastructure projects. Cement output from the company’s three plants rose to 688,200t from 652,600t in the year-ago period.

Operating profit increased by 12.8 per cent YoY to PEN90.7m from PEN80.4m in the April-June 2024 period while pretax profit advanced 26.3 per cent YoY to PEN69.6m in the April-June 2025 period from PEN55.1m.

The company’s net profit improved by 29.9 per cent YoY to PEN47.8m from PEN36.8m, thanks to higher operating revenues, favourable exchange differentials and lower interest payments. The net profit margin improved from 8.1 per cent to 9.9 per cent.

January-June 2025

In the first half of 2025, Cementos Pacasmayo posted a 5.3 per cent increase in revenue to PEN983.3m from PEN933.6m in the 1H24. Sales volumes increased by 5.5 per cent YoY and cement output increased 6.7 per cent YoY to 1.404Mt from 1.316Mt in the year-ago period.

Operating profit was up 6.3 per cent YoY to PEN186.4m in the 1H25 from PEN175.4m in the equivalent period of the previous year. Pretax profit improved 14.2 per cent YoY to PEN143.6m from PEN125.7m over the same period.

The company’s net profit rose by 16.5 per cent YoY to PEN100.5m in the 1H25 from PEN86.3m in the 1H24. The net profit margin edged up from 9.2 per cent to 10.2 per cent over the period.

In the first six months of 2025, Cementos Pacasmayo invested PEN62.7m in capex projects: PEN25.9m in concrete and aggregate equipment, PEN22.6m in projects at the Piura plant, PEN11.8m in Pacasmayo plant projects and PEN1.9m at the Rioja plant.