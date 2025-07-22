Advertisement

Grant Quasha, CEO of USA-based Eco Material Technologies, has been named EY's 2025 Entrepreneur Of The Year® for the Mountain West Region. Now in its 40th year, the Entrepreneur Of The Year program celebrates bold leaders whose innovations revolutionize industries, disrupt markets and make a profound impact on communities.

The Mountain West programme honours entrepreneurs from Alaska, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Utah, Washington and Wyoming. An independent panel of judges selected Mr Quasha for his entrepreneurial spirit, purpose-driven leadership and lasting impact, building long-term value in the infrastructure and sustainability sectors.