Grant Quasha, CEO of USA-based Eco Material Technologies, has been named EY's 2025 Entrepreneur Of The Year® for the Mountain West Region. Now in its 40th year, the Entrepreneur Of The Year program celebrates bold leaders whose innovations revolutionize industries, disrupt markets and make a profound impact on communities.
The Mountain West programme honours entrepreneurs from Alaska, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Utah, Washington and Wyoming. An independent panel of judges selected Mr Quasha for his entrepreneurial spirit, purpose-driven leadership and lasting impact, building long-term value in the infrastructure and sustainability sectors.
Under Mr Quasha's leadership, Eco Material has helped avoid over 200Mt of CO2 emissions as it displaced five per cent of all US cement in 2023. Moreover, it is scaling fast with a pipeline of new terminal proejcts underway across the country. "Leading Eco Materials through this period of rapid growth and innovation has been one of the greatest privileges of my career," said Mr Quasha. "Our mission is to make infrastructure more sustainable."