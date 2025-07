Advertisement

Bosnia-based Heidelberg Materials Cement BiH reported a seven per cent increase in revenue to BAM91.6m (US$55m) in the January-June 2025 period when compared with the year-ago period.

The company saw a 10.2 per cent YoY advance in net profit to BAM28.8m in the 1H25. This follows a net profit increase of 37 per cent YoY to BAM50.7m in 2024.

Heidelberg Materials entered the Bosnia market in 2000, when it acquired a majority stake in Tvornica Cementa Kakanj, which has a cement capacity of 0.8Mta.