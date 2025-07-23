Advertisement

Grupo Cementos Chihuahua (GCC) reported net sales of US$363.9m in the second quarter of 2025, representing a one per cent uptick when compared with the 2Q24, when sales reached US$360.3m.

However, EBITDA fell 16.7 per cent YoY to US$91m from US$109.3m in the 2Q24, resulting in an EBITDA margin of 32.5 per cent, down from 37.1 per cent.

The company’s net income decreased 18 per cent to US$73.5m in the April-June quarter of 2025, from US$89.6m in the equivalent period of the previous year.

In terms of geographical distribution, sales in the USA grew 7.7 per cent to US$272.3m as concrete and cement volumes increased 20.7 and 4.2 per cent, respectively. US sales represent 75 per cent of GCC’s total sales. Concrete and cement prices were up 9.5 and 0.6 per cent, respectively.

In Mexico, sales fell by 14.8 per cent YoY to US$91.7m. Concrete and cement volumes decreased by 13.1 and 6.2 per cent, respectively, on the back of a slowdown in the industrial market – only partially offset by increased demand in the housing market. In addition, the local currency depreciated against the US dollar, resulting in an US$11m drop in sales. Concrete and cement prices in Mexico were up 4.2 and three per cent, respectively.

January-June 2025

In the first half of 2025, GCC saw a 3.6 per cent decline in net sales to US$610.4m from US$633.2m in the 1H24.

EBITDA decreased 11.5 per cent to US$191.9m in the 1H25 from US$216.8m in the year-ago period. The EBITDA margin shrank to 31.4 per cent from 34.2 per cent.

Net income in the January-June 2025 period dropped 17.7 per cent YoY to US$114.1m from US$138.5m in the equivalent period of 2024.

Enrique Escalante, GCC’s EO, commented: “While the second quarter was more challenging than anticipated, GCC’s resilience has been demonstrated in the past, and this year will be no exception. Our company-wide cost and expense optimisation plan reflects our commitment to protecting profitability through the remainder of the year.”