Nigeria-based Lafarge Africa Plc has recorded sales revenue of NGN268.63bn (US$175.51m) for the second quarter of FY25, a 70 per cent increase on the NGN157.80bn for the YoY period in 2024.

Operating profit for the company in the second quarter of the financial year also grew from NGN47.70bn in the corresponding period in 2024 to NGN120.61bn, representing a 153 per cent significant increase. The rise in operating profit was largely due to topline growth and the operational efficiency of the company.

Lafarge Africa CEO, Lolu Alade-Akinyemi, said the exceptional performance recorded by the company in the 2Q25 was driven by innovative product offerings, strategic operation and distribution efficiency.

"Following our impressive 1Q25 results, 2Q25 performance showcases the strength of our team, market positioning, operational efficiency, cost management, and dedication to value creation. We achieved excellent financial results in 2Q25, with net sales growth of 70 per cent, operating profit up 153 per cent, and PAT growth of 248 per cent. This strong performance closes 1H25 with a sales and operating profit growth of 75 per cent and 144 per cent respectively. This performance is driven by our innovative product offerings and strategic operational Initiatives,” Mr Alade-Akinyemi said.

With regard to 2H25, he was optimistic, anticipating that the market will maintain a growth rate consistent with the trend from the first half of the year.

“We will continue to capitalise on volume opportunities across our markets while diligently managing our costs. Our commitment to sustainability remains steadfast, as we pursue our strategy of ‘Accelerating Green Growth’ through innovative building solutions that enhance stakeholder value,” he added.