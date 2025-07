Advertisement

Saudi-Arabian cement producer Northern Region Cement Co has announced the inauguration of the Al-Fayha Northern Cement plant in Syria, the country's first white cement plant.

Located in the Adra Industrial City, near Damascus, the plant has a production capacity of 0.15Mta of white cement. The project represents an investment of US$20m and is expected to provide 130 direct and more than 1000 indirect jobs.