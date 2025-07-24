Advertisement

UltraTech Cement's Reddipalayam plant in Ariyalur district, Tamil Nadu, has been selected as the site for one of five locations in India to host a pioneering carbon capture and utilisation (CCU) testbed, according to The New Indian Express.

The testbed will trial an oxygen-enriched combustion-based kiln system. The captured CO 2 at Reddipalayam will be mineralised using concrete blocks, waste concrete fines and concrete plant sludge.

The project will be established with technical support from the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (II T-M) and the Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS), Pilani, Goa campus.