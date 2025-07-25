Advertisement

Cement consumption in Spain increased 6.5 per cent to 7.76Mt in the January-June 2025 period, according to Oficemen, the Spanish cement association. June delivered a particularly strong performance as demand expanded by 13.9 per cent YoY to 1.44Mt.

"This is the best performance in five years," celebrated Aniceto Zaragoza, CEO of Oficemen, who emphasised that this growth – driven by a 25.8 per cent advance in tenders and an 8.6 per cent increase in new construction permits – reflects a solid recovery that benefits workers, businesses and families who depend on this key sector.

However, optimism was tempered by a decline in exports, down 4.8 per cent YoY to 2.39Mt in the 1H25. Moreover, imports, particularly clinker, surged 89.6 per cent in June to close the first half of 2025 with a 9.2 per cent increase.