In June 2025 Vietnamese cement sales increased 18 per cent YoY but fell six per cent MoM to 6,629,134t, according to the country's cement association, VNCA.

Of this total VICEM supplied 1,808,751t, up 21 per cent YoY but down six per cent MoM. Other VNCA members delivered 1,140,383t, 10 per cent more than in June 2024 but seven per cent less than the previous month. The country's other producers accounted for 3,680,000t of market supply – a YoY increase of 18 per cent while MoM, the volume saw a seven per cent drop.

Total exports in June increased by 16 per cent YoY but saw a nine per cent fall MoM to 2,689,652t. Of this total, cement exports accounted for 1,813,307t, up two per cent YY and three per cent MoM. Clinker exports saw 65 per cent YoY advance but 26 per cent drop MoM to 876,345t.

VICEM saw a 61 per cent drop in its clinker export sales to 11,459t while other VNCA members reported a 92 per cent fall to 2913t in June 2025 when compared with the year-ago period. Clinker exports of non-members surged by 85 per cent YoY to 861,973t.

In terms of cement exports, VICEM reported a 68 per cent YoY decrease to 117,888t and other VNCA members saw a 17 per cent YoY drop to 266,308t. Other producers increased their cement export volumes by 31 per cent YoY to 1,429,112t.

January-June 2025

In the first half of 2025, Vietnam's cement consumption expanded by 18 per cent to 37.201Mt. Of this total, VICEM supplied 10.128Mt, up 19 per cent when compared with the 1H24. Other VNCA members delivered 6.368Mt, up 13 per cent YoY, while non-members supplied 20.705Mt, up 18 per cent YoY.

Total exports edged up by seven per cent to 16.943Mt, including clinker exports of 6.79Mt (up 24 per cent YoY) and cement exports of 10.153Mt (down one per cent).

In terms of clinker exports, VICEM supplied 137,932t, representing an 81 per cent drop YoY, but other VNCA members saw a 14 per cent increase to 247,737t. The largest share of clinker exports was supplied by non-members, who exported 6.405Mt, approximately 41 per cent more than in the equivalent period of the previous year.

Cement exports by VICEM halved to 696,426t and other VNCA members also reported a reduction in cement exports – by 16 per cent – to 1.506Mt. However, non-members saw cement exports advance by 12 per cent to 1.429Mt.