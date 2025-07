Advertisement

Pakistan’s Bestway Cement has reported increased profits for FY24-25, which ended in June, in its annual report.

Gross profits stood at PKR37.28bn (US$131.45M), compared to PKR32,23bn for FY23-24. Operating profit was PKR31.84bn compared to PKR28.22bn the previous year.

Profit before tax was PKR36.45bn for FY24-25, against PKR22.34bn in FY23-24.

After tax, prrofit for the year reached PKR26.86bn, compared to PKR13.77 the year before.