Advertisement

Total shipments of Portland and blended cement, including imports, in the USA and Puerto Rico amounted to 9.048Mt in April, down 1.4 per cent YoY from the 9.179Mt recorded in April 2024.

Excluding for sales to Puerto Rico and overseas territories, cement consumption in the USA fell 1.3 per cent YoY in April, coming in at 8.940Mt, compared to 9.057Mt a year earlier. The key producing states for Portland and blended cement were, in descending order: Texas, Missouri, California, Florida and Alabama. The key consuming states were, in descending order: Texas, California, Florida, Georgia and North Carolina.

Blended cement shipments amounted to 5.703Mt in April, up 10.7 per cent YoY from 5.151Mt a year earlier, with Florida the leading consumer. Masonry cement shipments amounted to 191,969t, down 5.1 per cent YoY from 202,211t a year earlier, with Florida the leading consumer. Clinker production, excluding Puerto Rico, saw a 4.4 per cent YoY decline in April to 5.260Mt.

Imports of cement and clinker amounted to 2.180Mt in April, down 4.7 per cent YoY from 2.289Mt in April 2024, while imported clinker amounted to 167,687t, up from 46,277t in April 2024.

January-April 2025

Total shipments of Portland and blended cement, including imports, in the USA and Puerto Rico amounted to 28.951Mt in the January-April 2025 period, down 5.5 per cent YoY from the 30.626Mt recorded in the same period of 2024.

Excluding for sales to Puerto Rico and overseas territories, cement consumption in the USA was 5.5 per cent lower YtD, coming in at 28.486Mt, compared to 30.146t a year earlier. Blended cement shipments amounted to 17.798Mt in 4M25, up 4.7 per cent YoY from 16.342Mt in 4M24.

Masonry cement shipments amounted to 670,0258t in 4M25, down 8.5 per cent YoY from 731,944t in 4M24.

Clinker production, excluding Puerto Rico, saw a 12.6 per cent YoY decline to 18.122Mt from 20.733Mt.

Imports of cement and clinker amounted to 7.3Mt in 4M25, down 6.2 per cent YoY from 7.783Mt in the same period of 2024. Imported clinker amounted to 244,555t, up 4.7 per cent YoY from 233,659t in January-April 2024.