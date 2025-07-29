Advertisement

Holland Shipyards Group has delivered the a new self-discharging cement carrier to Eureka Shipping at its yard in Hardinxveld-Giessendam, The Netherlands.

Tamarack, a 12,500dwt vessel, tailored for the Great Lakes region of Canada, replaces two older holds with a single, more compact and efficient platform. It attaches up to 10,700m³ of dedicated cement cargo space and features diesel-electric propulsion with four generator sets, two 360° rudder propellers and a bow thruster, enabling nimble manoeuvring even in tight harbour conditions.hollandshipyardsgroup.com+3

Designed for operational efficiency and sustainability, Tamarack is capable of running on HVO biofuel, and is equipped with LED lighting, advanced cargo-handling systems, extensive noise insulation and shore-power compatibility to reduce emissions during port operations.marinelink.com+5

Eureka Shipping’s Managing Director, Kai Grotterud, commented: “She is a well-designed, purpose-built vessel that strengthens our presence in the Great Lakes and reflects the high standards we pursue in all our operations”.cyprusshippingnews.com+

The Tamarack delivery underscores Holland Shipyards Group’s commitment to building technically advanced, eco-conscious vessels that support smarter and more sustainable bulk transport across inland waterways.