Eco Material Technologies opened its Lakeview plant in southern Oregon, USA, on 29 July 2025. Located adjacent to Lake County’s freight rail line, the plant has a capacity of 0.3Mta of low-carbon cement replacements. By replacing 25-100 per cent of traditional Portland cement in concrete mixes with Eco Material’s supplementary cementitious materials (SCMs) and proprietary green cement blends, producers can reduce the carbon footprint of the cement portion of their concrete by up to 80 per cent.



"The opening of the Lakeview Plant demonstrates our commitment to sustainable innovation and marks a significant step forward in expanding access to domestically produced, low-carbon cement alternatives," said Grant Quasha, CEO of Eco Material Technologies. "We're thrilled to be able to serve the Pacific Northwest with economically competitive products that support infrastructure growth while reducing carbon emissions."



The Lakeview facility is expected to create 30 permanent jobs, including skilled manufacturing roles and logistics positions in a historically underserved region. Approximately 75 per cent of shipments will be distributed by rail using existing infrastructure.



“This facility represents more than just a new plant—it’s a powerful investment in Lake County’s future,” said Lake County Commissioner, Mark Albertson. “By pairing advanced, low-carbon building materials with local job creation and infrastructure development, Eco Material Technologies is bringing both economic vitality and environmental responsibility to our community. We’re proud to welcome this transformative project while creating a great partnership to benefit all of Lake County."

The new facility is part of Eco Material’s national expansion plans, which saw the recent opening of a 50,000tpa fly ash terminal in Queens to service the New York City metro market. With the Lakeview Plant coming online, the company is on track to deliver more than 10Mta of environmentally beneficial materials per year across 40 metro areas in North America.

