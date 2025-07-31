Advertisement

Molins posted a revenue of EUR659m (US$754.4m) for the first half of 2025, down five per cent YoY as takings were affected by the depreciation of the Mexican and Argentinian currencies. However, at constant currencies, there was a six per cent increase in revenue, due to higher selling prices in slowing markets and high economic uncertainty due to tightening tariff policies.

EBITDA fell eight per cent YoY to EUR175m in the 1H25 although at constant currencies, EBITDA was up by five per cent as the company showed improved operating efficiencies and the positive net effect of selling prices on costs, highlighting the good performance of its European and South American operations. The EBITDA margin stood at 26.5 per cent, while the annualised margin remained at 26 per cent.

Molins' net profit declined nine per cent YoY to EUR95m in the 1H25 as the improvement in operating results unable to offset the effect of the currency depreciations.

The net financial debt continued to decrease in the first half, creating a net cash balance of EUR100m.

"The results for the first half of 2025 reflect the strength of our business model, capable of responding firmly in a complex global environment, which has continued to be marked by economic uncertainty and currency volatility” says Marcos Cela, CEO of Molins. "We have managed to continue growing and advancing in our strategic plan, completing key operations that reinforce our offer and service, and enable new development opportunities," he added.

“The entry in the Portuguese market, the new investments in Spain and the United States and our operating performance demonstrate that we have an efficient, resilient operating base that is ready to face the challenges of the current environment. All of this has been possible thanks to the commitment and effort of the people at Molins, who are one of the company's great assets", concludes Cela.