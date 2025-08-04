Advertisement

Dangote Cement Plc has announced plans to commission its 3Mta grinding plant in Côte d’Ivoire by the 3Q25. The facility, will bolster the company’s regional cement production and export capacity as it grows its international network that currently spans 10 African markets, including Tanzania, South Africa, Ethiopia, Cameroon, the Republic of Congo and Ghana.

“Export volumes from Nigeria increased by 18.2 per cent, with 18 successful clinker shipments made to Ghana and Cameroon. This demonstrates the growing importance of our pan-African footprint and our ongoing commitment to regional trade and self-sufficiency,” said Arvin Pathak, group managing director of Dangote Cement.

Dangote Cement has a total installed capacity of 48.6Mta across Africa. Of this, Nigeria accounts for 32.3Mta, while the remaining 16.3Mta is spread across nine other African countries.

As part of its expansion drive, Dangote Cement resumed construction in March on its US$800m cement plant in Itori, located in Ogun state’s Ewekoro Local Government Area. The 6Mta facility is expected to be completed by November 2026, reports African Business Insider.