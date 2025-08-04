Advertisement

Cement deliveries in Morocco increased by 17.7 per cent to 1.4Mt in July 2025 when compared with July 2024, when they reached 1.1Mt, according to the country’s Ministry of National Planning, Urban Development, Housing and Urban Policy. The deliveries include those undertaken by APC members Asment de Temara, Ciments de l'Atlas, Ciments du Maroc, LafargeHolcim Maroc and Novacim.

In the first seven months of 2025, cement deliveries advanced 11 per cent to 8.2Mt in July 2025 when compared with July 2024, when they reached 7.4Mt.