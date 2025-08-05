Advertisement

Sir Mohammed Anwar Pervez, chairman of Bestway Cement, noted in the company’s latest annual report that gross turnover rose by 16 per cent, increasing from PKR145.6bn (US$521m) in the previous year to PKR168.5bn for the year ended 30 June 2025. Gross profit increased to PKR37.3bn, while net profit after tax amounted to PKR23.9bn.

The company produced 6.851Mt of cement during the year. While local dispatches declined by two per cent, this was a relatively modest drop compared to the industry-wide contraction of three per cent.

With signs of stabilisation emerging in the national economy, the outlook for the cement sector in FY25-26 is described as cautiously optimistic. A projected recovery in economic activity – driven by declining interest rates, easing inflation, and improved investor confidence – is expected to gradually support the revival of construction activity and infrastructure investment.

Supportive monetary policy and the potential for fiscal expansion through government-backed housing schemes and public sector development projects may also contribute to improved domestic cement demand.

However, the sector continues to face significant headwinds. High taxation, duties, royalties, and rising fuel and energy costs remain major concerns, limiting the industry's ability to pass on cost increases to consumers and potentially eroding profit margins. In addition, ongoing border issues with Afghanistan have severely restricted cement exports from the northern region – a situation unlikely to improve in the near term without a durable political resolution.

Despite these challenges, Bestway Cement continues to demonstrate financial and operational resilience. As one of the lowest-cost producers in the country, the company is relatively well-positioned to navigate prevailing market pressures.