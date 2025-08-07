Advertisement

Heidelberg Materials North America has entered into a binding purchase agreement to acquire the Edmonton, Alberta, assets of Burnco, a fifth-generation family-owned construction materials company with locations in Canada and the USA. The transaction includes six aggregates sites, two asphalt plants and a bitumen storage terminal, plus three ready-mixed concrete plants and one rail-served cement distribution terminal.

“The addition of Burnco’s Edmonton operations will further strengthen our existing integrated footprint and expand our product portfolio in this key growth market,” said Oliver Patsch, president of the Northwest Region for Heidelberg Materials North America. “We look forward to welcoming the approximately 200 Burnco employees and their customers to Heidelberg Materials.”

“This latest step in strengthening our Edmonton business is very much reflective of our value-creating pure-play growth strategy in North America,” said Chris Ward, president and CEO of Heidelberg Materials North America. “We are excited about the opportunities this acquisition presents, and we expect strong synergies as a result.”