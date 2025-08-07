Advertisement

Sublime Systems and STACK Infrastructure have completed a pilot pour of ultra-low-carbon cement at the campus of STACK Prince William County, Virginia, USA. The pour marks the first use of Sublime’s electrochemically produced cement.

The pilot project’s cement pour covered a portion of a high traffic loading dock to test the long-term durability of this novel material. Performance tests results received to date, including compressive strength, have exceeded expected performance standards. With AI-driven growth fuelling a surge in data centre construction, aligning this development with climate goals has become critical, elevating innovations like Sublime Cement as a key solution.



This first-ever data centre application of Sublime Cement marks a major milestone in sustainable and responsible construction innovation in the industry. By embracing low-carbon materials, while leveraging local and industry partnerships to meet bold climate commitments, this pilot represents one of many steps STACK is taking in its journey toward Net Zero.

“This is what innovation looks like in action,” said Trevor Johnson, deputy director, Prince William County Department of Economic Development and Tourism. “When you see companies like STACK and Sublime Systems joining forces to tackle real sustainability challenges with practical solutions, you know you’re witnessing something special. Prince William County is proud to be part of this story.”