Maple Leaf Cement Factory Ltd (MLCF) has reported consolidated revenues of PKR68.654bn (US$242.3m) in the FY24-25 ended 30 June 2025. This represents a 3.3 per cent advance when compared with FY23-24, when revenue stood at PKR66.452bn.

Selling and distribution expenses came in lower at PKR4.134bn from PKR5.472bn, but administrative and other expenses rose significantly. Net impairment loss on financial assets was also higher at PKR514.43m. As a result, the company's operating profit improved 34.4 per cent YoY to PKR19.107bn in the FY24-25 from PKR14.219bn.

Lower finance costs and tax contributions contributed to a 66.2 per cent increase in net profit to PKR11.503bn from PKR6.92bn in the year-ago period.