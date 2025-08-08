Advertisement

Taiheiyo Cement has recorded 7.64Mt of Japanese cement sales in the 2Q25, down 6.4 per cent YoY. The company stated that this is mainly due to soaring construction costs, a chronic labour shortage, and a significant decrease of shipment on Saturdays. Of this total, approximately 6000t was imported, representing a 2.2 per cent YoY decline. However, total exports increased 7.3 per cent YoY to 2.17Mt.

As a result, the group’s domestic cement sales by volume, including consignment sales, decreased 8.5 per cent YoY to 2.80Mt. Exports increased 14.4 per cent YoY to 0.89Mt.

The west coast US cement businesses saw sales volume remain flat YoY, but selling prices were higher due to price increases.

In the cement business in Vietnam, although exports decreased YoY, sales by volume increased due to a recovery in domestic demand. In the Philippines, cement sales by volume remained flat YoY.



These market conditions resulted in net sales of JPY156,237m (US$1060m), up JPY792m YoY, and operating profit of JPY4446m, down JPY2404m YoY.