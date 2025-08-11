Advertisement

Green360 Technologies Ltd has secured commitments to raise AUD4m (US$2.6m) before costs through a placement of approximately 181.8m new fully paid ordinary shares at A$0.022 each. The low-carbon cement star-up aims to advancing the company’s proprietary low-carbon cement technologies.

Capital will be used to progress the development, production scale-up, certification and market readiness of Green360’s green cement products, alongside efforts to secure strategic commercial partnerships.

Funds will support the supply chain build-out for metakaolin production at Pittong, Victoria, Australia. Sales growth and a financial study for phase two expansion at Trawalla, Victoria. Plans also include boosting processing capacity and improving operational efficiency to meet increasing demand.

The company will deploy funding to conduct targeted trials with key industry participants and accelerate engagement initiatives aimed at securing early adoption of its environmentally sustainable cement solutions.

“We are very pleased to have successfully completed this AUD4m placement, which marks a positive step forward in our journey to commercialise our low-carbon cement formulations. The strong interest we received reflects the growing market demand for sustainable construction solutions and the confidence in the unique value our technology offers," executive chairman, Aaron Banks, said.

“We are seeing increasing engagement from both existing and new customers who are actively seeking more environmentally responsible building materials that do not compromise on performance or cost-effectiveness. Our product is not only better for the planet, it also delivers tangible benefits for our customers, including reduced emissions, improved sustainability credentials, and alignment with evolving regulatory and industry standards.