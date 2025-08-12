Advertisement

Votorantim Cimentos reported higher revenue, profit, sales volumes and investments in the 2Q25, supported by positive pricing trends and growth across multiple regions.

Consolidated net revenue reached BRL7.5bn (US$1.37bn) in the quarter, a five per cent increase in local currency compared with the same period last year. Consolidated adjusted EBITDA was BRL1.8bn, also up five per cent, with the EBITDA margin rising to 24 per cent. Net profit surged to BRL1.8bn from BRL515m in the 2Q24, an increase of 250 per cent, driven by improved operating results, favourable tax impacts and the sale of assets in Morocco. Global cement sales totalled 9.3Mt, up three per cent YoY.

Capital expenditure rose 20 per cent compared with the second quarter of 2024, reaching BRL808m. The investments were focussed on structural competitiveness, decarbonisation initiatives, modernisation and new business opportunities.

The company completed divestments in Morocco (to Heidelberg Materials) in June and Tunisia (to Sinoma Cement) in April, part of a portfolio management strategy.

In early August, it announced BRL330m in expansion and modernisation projects at its Cuiabá and Nobres plants in Brazil, within a BRL5bn national investment plan running through 2026. The Nobres plant will increase cement capacity by 60 per cent and agricultural lime output by more than 20 per cent, while Cuiabá will add a tyre-shredding facility for sustainable fuel use in kilns.

By region, Brazil posted net revenue of BRL3.5bn, up eight per cent, with adjusted EBITDA down two per cent to BRL555m due to higher variable costs. North America saw revenue rise three per cent to BRL2.4bn and EBITDA increase 10 per cent to BRL728m, aided by recent acquisitions. In Europe and Asia, revenue grew three per cent to BRL1.2bn, with EBITDA up 32 per cent to BRL399m, supported by stronger pricing in Spain and higher volumes in Turkey. In Latin America revenue climbed 20 per cent to BRL284m and EBITDA rose 92 per cent to BRL61m.

At the end of the quarter, Votorantim Cimentos’ net debt/adjusted EBITDA ratio stood at 1.78x. Cash and financial investments totalled BRL5.2bn, providing coverage for the company’s financial obligations over the next four years.