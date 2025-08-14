Advertisement

The Ak-Sai Cement plant in Nookat district has been transferred to state ownership following an investigation by the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS).

According to the SCNS, Yntymak aiyl okmotu allocated a 10ha land plot to Ak-Sai Cement LLC in 2022 for plant construction. Officials say the decision violated the country’s Land Code, resulting in the illegal privatisation of the site.

The company subsequently built and operated a cement plant on the land. Following operational and investigative measures, the head of Ak-Sai Cement LLC voluntarily handed over the plant, including its buildings and the 10ha plot, to the state.



The state is keeping a close watch on cement producers. In June 2025, the Ministry of Agriculture announced that South Kyrgyz Cement had violated the Land and Water Supervision Service and was fined for oil damage, according to Akipress.