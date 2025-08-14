Advertisement

Ecocem, a provider of low-carbon cement solutions, has achieved ASTM C1157 certification in the United States for its ACT technology. The performance-based standard confirms ACT meets or exceeds industry benchmarks for strength and durability, while significantly reducing carbon emissions and energy use.

Unlike traditional cement specifications that prescribe raw material composition, ASTM C1157 focuses on performance, enabling innovative formulations. Ecocem said ACT can cut clinker content — responsible for over 90 per cent of cement’s carbon emissions — by up to 70 per cent, replacing it with abundant materials such as limestone and locally sourced supplementary cementitious materials (SCMs).

The company described the accreditation as a major step in scaling sustainable cement in one of the world’s largest construction markets. Founder and Group Managing Director Donal O’Riain said it would support integration into existing US supply chains and enable rapid decarbonisation “without increasing costs or complexity.”

Ecocem’s first North American project, a proposed terminal and milling facility at the Port of Los Angeles, is in early planning stages. The site aims to establish a resilient supply chain for producing low-carbon, high-performance cement in California, supporting long-term infrastructure needs.

The US currently imports about a quarter of its cement, and Ecocem says its technology offers a domestic, cost-effective solution aligned with energy and climate goals.