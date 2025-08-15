Advertisement

Schwenk Zement has confirmed that the last modular section of the Carbon Purification Unit (CPU) has been successfully installed at its Mergelstetten plant. With this installation, all major modules of the catch4climate (CI4C) construction site are now in place.



Measuring 31m in length and around 5x5m in cross-section, the massive component was manoeuvred into position in a highly confined space using a tandem lift. The operation required precision accuracy.

The CPU is a key part of the overall CI4C process. It cleans and liquefies CO 2 -rich exhaust gases from the oxyfuel furnace, refining them to food-grade quality. This crucial step enables the captured CO 2 to be repurposed in its purified form.

Final mechanical and electrical work is underway, paving the way for commissioning in late summer.