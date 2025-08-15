Schwenk Zement has confirmed that the last modular section of the Carbon Purification Unit (CPU) has been successfully installed at its Mergelstetten plant. With this installation, all major modules of the catch4climate (CI4C) construction site are now in place.
Measuring 31m in length and around 5x5m in cross-section, the massive component was manoeuvred into position in a highly confined space using a tandem lift. The operation required precision accuracy.
The CPU is a key part of the overall CI4C process. It cleans and liquefies CO2-rich exhaust gases from the oxyfuel furnace, refining them to food-grade quality. This crucial step enables the captured CO2 to be repurposed in its purified form.
Final mechanical and electrical work is underway, paving the way for commissioning in late summer.
This milestone was made possible through expert planning, teamwork, and dedication. A big thank you to everyone involved in making it happen.The four European cement manufacturers Dyckerhoff GmbH (Buzzi SpA), Heidelberg Materials AG, Schwenk Zement GmbH & Co KG and Vicat joined forces in 2019 to form the research company CI4C GmbH & Co KG. Their common goal is to implement the CO2 capture project "catch4climate" on the site of Schwenk's cement plant in Mergelstetten.