Multipower International has successfully supported the installation and commissioning of a Fives Pillard Evolution burner at Delta Cement’s new greenfield EPC project, Production Line 2, in Iraq.

The project included the installation of the advanced burner, a full fuel handling system, and a boiler package, all commissioned with the joint expertise of Multipower International and Fives Pillard.

This achievement strengthens Delta Cement’s production capacity and efficiency while underscoring Multipower International’s strong collaboration with Fives Pillard and Delta Cement to advance innovation, operational performance, and sustainable growth in Iraq’s cement sector.