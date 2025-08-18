Advertisement

In partnership with Holcim Süddeutschland GmbH and E.ON Energy Infrastructure Solutions, Orcan Energy is launching a pioneering large-scale waste heat recovery project at Holcim’s cement plant in Dotternhausen, Germany.

Central to the initiative is our new eP 1000 high-performance system, designed for heavy industrial applications. Its advanced turbine delivers exceptional efficiency in both full-load and part-load conditions, enabling reliable performance even under fluctuating heat levels.

E.ON will oversee planning, construction, financing, operation, and maintenance through an Energy-as-a-Service model. For Holcim, this means no upfront capital expenditure, but long-term cost savings, energy efficiency gains, and substantial CO 2 reductions.

Backed by funding from the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action (BMWK), the project sets a benchmark for how intelligent waste heat recovery can accelerate decarbonisation across energy-intensive industries.