Advertisement

In early 2024, Boral’s Recycling and Sydney Concrete teams joined forces to tackle a long-standing industry challenge: how to manage leftover wet concrete. The ‘branded concrete skip bins’ solution is now a familiar feature across Sydney sites and a practical step toward circular construction.

The bins capture returns wet concrete directly at Boral plants. Instead of being sent to landfill, the material is transported to Boral’s recycling facilities, where it is processed into high-quality road base and aggregates. These recycled products are then used in new infrastructure and construction projects, resulting in reduced waste, lower carbon emissions, and the conservation of valuable resources.

This initiative is a cornerstone of Boral’s Circular Materials Solution programme, which processes more than 2Mt of construction, excavation, and demolition waste annually across 14 recycling sites nationwide. By integrating recycling operations with its concrete, asphalt, and quarry businesses, Boral ensures that recycled materials are reintroduced into the supply chain efficiently and reliably, helping customers meet sustainability goals without compromising quality.