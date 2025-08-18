Advertisement

Belarusian building materials producer Krasnoselskstroymaterialy plans to attract Chinese companies to help modernise its cement plant in Grodno Oblast, CEO Alexander Golda said.

Speaking to the Volkovysk news portal, Golda confirmed the project is at a pre-investment stage, with several Chinese firms already presenting proposals. The modernisation, expected to draw more than US$100m in investment, will be developed through 2025 and beyond before a final decision is made.

The company, which is nearly 100 per cent state-owned, has recently improved its financial results. In 2024, it cut net losses by 45.4 per cent year on year to BYR29.9m (US$9.5m), while sales revenue grew 20.9 per cent to BYR437.8m.

Founded in 1914 and reorganised as an open joint stock company in 2001, Krasnoselskstroymaterialy produces cement, building mixes, lime, silicate stone, ceramic products, and other construction materials.