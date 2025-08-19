Advertisement

The General Company for Cement and Building Materials (Omran) has signed a landmark cooperation agreement with UAE-based A³&Co, a consultancy specialising in the cement industry, to accelerate the modernisation of Syria’s cement sector and reinforce its role in the nation’s reconstruction.

The deal was signed at Omran’s headquarters by Eng. Mahmoud Fadila, General Manager of Omran, and Eng. Amr Nader, CEO of A³&Co. Under the agreement, A³&Co will serve as the sector’s strategic advisor, tasked with designing a roadmap to boost industrial efficiency, introduce globally competitive practices, and align Syrian cement production with international sustainability standards.

Key initiatives include the development of a third production line at the Hamah cement plant, the training and qualification of technical staff, and a comprehensive program to reduce the industry’s environmental footprint. Measures will focus on energy optimisation, systematic evaluation reports, and targeted improvements in efficiency, supported by continuous workforce development.

The agreement also outlines the creation of a specialised training center to provide skilled professionals to both public and private sectors. In parallel, internationally accredited testing facilities will be established to strengthen quality assurance and reinforce Syria’s industrial competitiveness.

“This partnership marks a pivotal step in transforming Syria’s cement industry into a cornerstone of reconstruction,” said Eng. Fadila. Eng. Nader added that the collaboration would “bring the sector in line with global best practices, ensuring long-term sustainability and resilience.”