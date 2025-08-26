Advertisement

Total shipments of Portland and blended cement, including imports, in the US and Puerto Rico amounted to 8.912Mt in May, down 7.5 per cent YoY from the 9.638Mt recorded in May 2024.



Excluding for sales to Puerto Rico and overseas territories, cement consumption in the US fell 7.5 per cent YoY in May, coming in at 8.8Mt, compared to 9.512Mt a year earlier. The key consuming states were, in descending order, Texas, California, Florida, Ohio and Illinois.



Blended cement shipments amounted to 5.803Mt in May, up 7.8 per cent YoY from 5.383Mt a year earlier, with Florida the leading consumer.



Masonry cement shipments amounted to 189,695t, down 6.5 per cent YoY from 202,808t a year earlier, with Florida the leading consumer.



Clinker production, excluding Puerto Rico, saw a 1.1 per cent YoY decline in May to 6.385Mt. The key producing states for Portland and blended cement were, in descending order, Texas, Missouri, California, Florida and Michigan.

Imports of cement and clinker amounted to 2.505Mt in May, up 0.1 per cent YoY from 2.502Mt in May 2024. Imported clinker amounted to 32,888t, down from 137,730t in May 2024.

January-May 2025

Total shipments of Portland and blended cement, including imports, in the US and Puerto Rico amounted to 37.863Mt in January-May 2025, down 5.6 per cent YoY from the 40.117Mt recorded in the same period of 2024.



Excluding for sales to Puerto Rico and overseas territories, cement consumption in the US was six per cent lower YtD, coming in at 37.286Mt, compared to 39.658t a year earlier.



Blended cement shipments amounted to 23.601Mt in 5M25, up 8.2 per cent YoY from 21.808Mt in 5M24.



Masonry cement shipments amounted to 859,720t in 5M25, down eight per cent YoY from 934,752t in 5M24.



Clinker production, excluding Puerto Rico, saw a 9.8 per cent YoY decline to 24.506Mt from 27.177Mt.



Imports of cement and clinker amounted to 9.805Mt in 5M25, down 4.7 per cent YoY from 10.284Mt in the same period of 2024. Imported clinker amounted to 277,443t, down 25.1 per cent YoY from 370,389t in January-April 2024.