Yunus Textile Mills Ltd, an associated company of Lucky Cement Ltd, has recently increased its shareholding in the cement manufacturer. According to a disclosure filed by Lucky Cement, the textile firm executed two transactions on 20 August and 21 August 2025, purchasing a total of 113,000 shares. These transactions took place in the ready market, with Yunus Textile Mills acquiring the shares at average rates of 428.13 and 417.80 per share, respectively.

This development comes amid fluctuating market in Pakistan conditions, with market participants closely monitoring the investment activities of major stakeholders.

The collective purchase by Yunus Textile Mills raised its cumulative shareholding in Lucky Cement to 114.51 million shares, translating to a 7.816 per cent stake in the company. These transactions, classified as a Minor move, reflect the textile company's strategic interest in expanding its investment portfolio within the cement sector.

According to information available from the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), the transactions are set to be discussed in the next board meeting of Lucky Cement, underscoring the significance of this move in the company's ongoing developments.