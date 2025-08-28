Advertisement

Pakistan’s cement industry saw a sharp MoM decline in exports at the start of the new financial year, according to the Federal Bureau of Statistics (FBS).

In July 2025, the country exported 877,086t of cement and clinker by land and sea, generating revenues of US$34.92m. This marked a 16.54 per cent fall in export value and a 20.80 per cent drop in volume compared to June 2025, when exports totalled 1.107Mt worth US$41.84m. In local terms, export earnings stood at PKR9.91bn, down 16.32 per cent MoM.

Despite this short-term setback, exports showed strong YoY growth. Compared with July 2024, shipments rose 117.5 per cent in volume and 141 per cent in value (July 2024: 403,260t worth US$14.49m).

So far, industry stakeholders have not issued comments on the sudden reversal, which comes after strong export performance in the last financial year.



By Abdul Rab Siddiqi, Pakistan