Advertisement

CarbonCure Technologies has announced major updates to its Board of Directors, including the appointment of sustainability pioneer Stacy Kauk, and the election of William C Holden as chair, and Onne van der Weijde as vice chair.

Kauk, currently Chief Science Officer at carbon removal registry Isometric, brings more than 20 years of experience advancing corporate climate action. Kauk said her connection with CarbonCure began in 2020 when Shopify purchased credits to launch its Sustainability Fund: “I’ve seen firsthand how CarbonCure’s model can bring real change in this hard-to-decarbonise industry… I’m proud to join the Board to help build on this momentum.”

Holden, a longtime CarbonCure supporter with four decades in construction materials, said he was “honoured” to take the role of Board Chair. Van der Weijde, a veteran cement executive and senior adviser to CRH’s CEO, emphasised the company’s role in advancing circular solutions for concrete production.