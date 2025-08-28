Advertisement

South African industrial minerals and construction materials group Afrimat has reported signs of recovery in 2Q25-26, following a difficult FY24-25 and muted performance at the start of the current financialyear.

The company highlighted operational improvements at its Nkomati anthracite mine, stronger domestic iron ore sales, and a turnaround in its aggregates business as key drivers of the upturn. Afrimat also credited the successful integration of Lafarge South Africa, noting cost savings from migrating Holcim’s systems onto its own platform.

Aggregates were a particular focus, with Afrimat investing heavily to restore neglected Lafarge quarries. Enhanced efficiency has lifted profitability and enabled the company to regain market share by improving service and product availability. Afrimat now owns half of Transnet-approved quarries, positioning it to support infrastructure projects along all six major rail corridors.

Cement demand remains strong, with July 2025 marking the highest monthly sales since Afrimat took over the business. Capital upgrades are under way at the Lichtenburg plant to address kiln reliability issues.

Looking ahead, Afrimat said it would focus on stabilising cement operations, sustaining iron ore sales, and expanding anthracite exports, while warning that weak infrastructure investment continues to pressure customers.