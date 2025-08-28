Advertisement

West China Cement Ltd has announced a strong financial performance for the first half of 2025, marked by substantial growth in sales, revenue, and profitability.

Cement and clinker sales volumes increased by 23.6 per cent, while aggregates sales volumes rose by 39.4 per cent. This uplift supported a 46.4 per cent rise in revenue. Gross profit surged by 67.2 per cent, while profit attributable to owners nearly doubled, up 93.4 per cent year on year. Although the EBITDA margin edged down slightly, gross profit margins improved significantly, underscoring the company’s efficiency and resilience.

In line with its strategic priorities, the company completed the acquisition of a cement plant in the Democratic Republic of Congo and finalised the disposal of its Xinjiang operations, strengthening its focus on international growth, particularly across Africa.

Domestically, West China Cement continues to navigate a subdued construction market. However, disciplined supply-side management and lower costs have bolstered gross margins. Overseas, the company is seizing opportunities in Africa and Central Asia, reporting robust sales growth and stronger profitability.

Looking ahead, West China Cement remains committed to expanding its footprint in overseas markets, especially sub-Saharan Africa, while reinforcing its solid market position in China.