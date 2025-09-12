Advertisement

Ultracem Cement Guatemala has unveiled its latest innovation, the 6500 PSI structural cement bag, the most resistant product in the local market, aimed at projects requiring maximum strength, safety, and technical backing.

“This is the best cement with the highest resistance for high-impact projects, reaffirming our commitment to innovation and the development of the country,” said Ismael Ballestas, general manager of Ultracem Guatemala, at the launch event.

The new product meets international ASTM and Coguanor 41095 standards and delivers resistance greater than 6500 PSI at 28 days. Produced locally with efficient, sustainable processes, it also features Ecosac biodegradable packaging, the only environmentally friendly cement bag in Guatemala. Its design incorporates Mayan cultural motifs, underscoring its Guatemalan identity.

The cement is intended for large-scale and demanding projects such as bridges, buildings, precast structures, and infrastructure developments. Ulatracem emphasised that the launch supports local employment, knowledge transfer, and economic growth, while positioning the company as a strategic ally for engineers, architects, and developers.

The announcement coincides with the first anniversary of Ultracem’s production plant in Guatemala, inaugurated in June 2024. The plant ensures quality, freshness, and reliable supply for the domestic market.