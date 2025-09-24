Advertisement

Oman’s largest cement producer, Raysut Cement, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Libya Energy and Mining Bank (LEMB) to explore opportunities for marketing its cement products in Libya and neighbouring North African markets.

The agreement, formalised at Raysut’s headquarters in Muscat with senior officials from both sides present, is part of Raysut’s broader strategy to increase its regional presence and boost exports.

Ali bin Abdullah Al Zadjali, chairman of Raysut Cement, said the collaboration reflects the company’s long-term international growth ambitions. He pointed out that ensuring product quality to meet foreign market standards is central to the partnership, and that the move also supports Oman’s goals of economic diversification and strengthening its reputation in the global cement sector.

Both parties emphasised their shared commitment to fostering trade cooperation, attracting investment, and creating sustainable business opportunities in the region. Raysut Cement is pursuing an expansion plan that aims to deliver high-quality cement products that comply with global standards while laying foundations for comprehensive sectoral partnerships.