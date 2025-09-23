Advertisement

Swedish company Cemvision has appointed Michael Niska as Chief Financial Officer, strengthening its leadership team as it scales up production of its near-zero cement technology.

Niska, who holds an MSc in Business Administration and Economics, brings more than 15 years of financial leadership experience across transport and climate tech industries. He most recently served at Aira, a fast-growing provider of next-generation heat pumps, where he led business excellence processes and secured financing to accelerate expansion.

“Michael combines rigorous financial discipline with a builder’s mindset,” said Cemvision CEO Oscar Hållén. “His expertise in high-growth businesses and project finance will be invaluable as we expand capacity, deepen customer partnerships, and deliver on our mission to decarbonize cement at scale.”

Cemvision said the appointment comes amid strong organizational momentum, with several projects showcasing the readiness of its flagship product, Re-ment Massive, for industrial use. Recent hires include senior talent from companies such as Northvolt, Skanska, Sika, and Mapei, adding expertise in legal, sales, and technical operations.

“I’m thrilled to join Cemvision at this pivotal moment,” Niska said, noting the company’s technology proves decarbonising cement is both possible and commercially viable.