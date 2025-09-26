Advertisement

Pfeiffer has been awarded a contract to supply a state-of-the-art cement grinding plant for JSW Cement L in Nagaur, Rajasthan. The project marks another milestone in strengthening JSW Cement’s production capacity in northern India.

The plant will feature a Pfeiffer MVR 3750 C-4 vertical roller mill, equipped with the latest-generation SLS 4000 BC classifier. The advanced grinding system is designed to deliver high performance, producing 132tph of Ordinary Portland Cement (OPC) at a fineness of ≤8 per cent R45µm, or 155tph of Portland Pozzolana Cement (PPC) at the same fineness level.

Renowned for their efficiency, high power density, and smooth operation, Pfeiffer MVR mills are widely used in cement production. They can process OPC as well as blended cements with varying proportions of additives and clinker substitutes, contributing to sustainable production, energy savings, and reduced costs for operators.