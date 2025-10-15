Advertisement

Egypt’s Deputy Prime Minister for Industrial Development and Minister of Industry and Transport, Kamel El-Wazir, held an extensive meeting with cement manufacturers to review recent market trends, falling prices, and strategies to enhance production capacity. The meeting aimed to strengthen the efficiency of Egypt’s cement sector and ensure sufficient supply for the local market.

A report on cement price trends and production volumes was presented, highlighting fluctuations in recent months. Discussions covered idle production lines, reasons for their suspension, and plans for reactivation. Several companies confirmed having the technical capacity to produce beyond their current licenses. In response, the General Authority for Industrial Development (IDA) will evaluate requests to expand licensed capacities, with the goal of maximising output and stabilising prices.

To incentivise increased production, El-Wazir announced a temporary discount on processing fees for companies that boost supply to the local market during October, in celebration of national events. This initiative aligns with the government’s strategy to regulate the market and lower prices through expanded domestic output.

The minister also reviewed progress on factory renovations, noting that shutdowns stemmed from spare part shortages and modernisation efforts. He assured that the Ministry is working closely with each factory to overcome technical and administrative obstacles, ensuring a swift return to full capacity.

El-Wazir further emphasised the government’s push toward alternative energy sources, encouraging the use of fuels derived from agricultural and household waste to reduce costs and enhance sustainability. Cement producers expressed strong interest in adopting these technologies to improve competitiveness and environmental performance.