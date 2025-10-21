Advertisement

In August 2025, cement sales in Peru increased 4.4 per cent YoY to 1.153Mt when compared with August 2024, when 1.105Mt were sold, reports ASOCEM, the national cement association. Of this total, 1.023Mt were sold in August 2025 by ASOCEM members, up from 1.005Mt in the year-ago period.

Cement production by ASOCEM members edged up two per cent YoY to 1.038Mt in August 2025 from 1.017Mt. However, clinker output dropped 19.8 per cent YoY to 0.63Mt from 0.786Mt.

In terms of external trade, cement exports were down 6.2 per cent YoY to 10,962t in August 2025 from 11,700t in the equivalent period of the previous year. Clinker exports also slipped, by 3.3 per cent YoY to 72,006t from 74,500t.

Cement imports surged by 565 per cent YoY from 2000t to 10,763t, with 77.6 per cent of volumes imported via Chile and 22.4 per cent via Bolivia. The average CIF import price via Tacna edged up by four per cent to US$132/t while in Desaguadero the price declined by 6.1 per cent YoY to US$90. Clinker imports – all from Ecuador – fell 56.3 per cent YoY to 35,396t from 43,000t in August 2024. The average CIF import price via the port of Callao increased 10.7 per cent YoY to US$60/t.

