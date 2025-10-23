Advertisement

Cement demand in Peru increased 10.2 per cent YoY in September 2025 to 1.174Mt from 1.065Mt in the year-ago period, according to data by the country’s cement association, ASOCEM. Of this total 1.044Mt was supplied by ASOCEM members, up from 0.967Mt in September 2024.

Cement production by members picked up by 5.6 per cent YoY to 1.054Mt from 0.997Mt in September 2024 while clinker output edged up by 1.1 per cent YoY to 0.668Mt from 0.661Mt.

External trade

However, cement exports fell by 9.5 per cent YoY to 10,432t in September 2025 from 11,500t in the equivalent period of the previous year. Clinker exports improved by 88.4 per cent YoY to 70,455t from 37,400t over the same period.

On the import side, cement imports into Peru dropped by 41.1 per cent YoY to 12,602t in September 2025 from 21,000t in the year-ago period. Approximately 67.1 per cent of cement imports were dispatched from Chile while Bolivia accounted for 32.9 per cent. The average CIF import price via Tacna edged up by 1.5 per cent YoY to US$129/t while in Desaguadero the price declined by 6.1 per cent YoY to US$91, when compared with January 2025.

Meanwhile, clinker imports surged by 90.5 per cent YoY to 160,807t in September 2025 from 84,000t. South Korea was the largest importer, accounting for 38.5 per cent of clinker imports, but closely followed by Vietnam, which had a 37.5 per cent share. Ecuador accounted for 24 per cent of clinker imports. The average CIF import price via the port of Callao dropped 16.1 per cent YoY to US$51/t while the price in Maharani saw a 17.7 per cent fall to US$55/t. In Pisco prices were down 6.2 per cent YoY to US$57/t.