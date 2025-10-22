Advertisement

Independent flexibility services provider Sympower has partnered with Heidelberg Materials Hellas, a leading Greek cement producer, to unlock and monetise the energy flexibility of the company’s industrial equipment.

The collaboration will see Sympower optimise the energy use of three cement mills and one raw mill at Heidelberg Materials Hellas’ facilities. These assets will participate in Greece’s balancing markets, helping to stabilise the national electricity grid during peak demand periods.

Using its AI-driven platform, Sympower will coordinate the assets for maximum profitability while minimising disruption to Heidelberg’s daily operations. The partnership will add several megawatts of flexible capacity, bringing Heidelberg Materials Hellas’ total demand response participation in Greece to 70MW.

Sympower, the first independent aggregator to operate in Greece, now manages 1.3GW of flexible capacity across Europe.

“Innovative demand response services can transform how industrial businesses manage and consume energy,” said Kostas Athanasopoulos, Sympower’s Greek commercial manager. “This partnership strengthens Greece’s energy network and supports the renewable transition across Europe.”

Dimitrios Lianos, plant manager at Heidelberg Materials Hellas, added that the collaboration enables the company to optimise energy consumption, generate new revenue streams, and enhance operational resilience.

“By working with Sympower, we can ensure that our assets are optimised for the balancing market with minimal impact on our core production processes,” he said.