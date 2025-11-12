Gebr Pfeiffer has been awarded a contract to supply an MVR vertical roller mill to thomas zement GmbH for its Karsdorf plant in Saxony-Anhalt, replacing an existing Horomill. The project marks a major step in reducing CO2 emissions and improving energy efficiency. Alongside the mill, the order includes the mill building, dosing systems, and material transport infrastructure.

The thomas gruppe, a family-run company with over 80 sites across Germany, Poland, Belgium, and Denmark, acquired the Karsdorf plant in 2023 as part of its long-term investment in sustainable cement production. The company aims to make cement a clean, future-oriented building material through advanced technologies and carbon reduction initiatives.

Developed in close collaboration between thomas zement and Gebr Pfeiffer, the MVR 3750 C-4 mill was selected after extensive testing to handle a broad range of products, from CEM I to CEM IV cements, as well as pure limestone and slag. The design also utilises waste heat from the kiln, further lowering thermal energy use and the plant’s carbon footprint.

Funded by Germany’s Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Protection, the project combines innovation, efficiency, and environmental responsibility. Commissioning is planned for mid-2027.