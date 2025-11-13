Advertisement

A thyssenkrupp Polysius team recently collaborated with PPC Africa Hercules in Pretoria, South Africa, to evaluate and optimise their third-party vertical roller mill, which has been performing beyond warranty expectations.

During an on-site visit in September, Jens Rüsch, Markus Bachmann, and Rudolph Greeff joined PPC’s Martin Meintjes to conduct a comprehensive review of the mill’s operations, key specifications, and recent upgrades implemented after the last shutdown. These upgrades included the installation of new tyres, dam ring adjustments, and accumulator enhancements.

The improvements have already delivered measurable performance gains and established a foundation for continued optimisation. The team’s latest recommendations focus on reducing wear, improving output stability, and enhancing long-term operational efficiency.